New report shows cause behind rise in prescription drug prices, pharmacy closures

WEST LINN, Ore.- A new reports shows what's leading behind the rise in prescription drug prices and pharmacy closures.
More than 80 independent pharmacies in Oregon participated in the study.
The report, from the Oregon State Pharmacy Association, found Pharmacy Benefit Managers, or PBMs, are taking advantage of pharmacies. PBMs are the middlemen between drug manufacturers and patient health plans.
OSPA's Executive Director, Brian Mayo, said the current system allows PBMs to charge more for drug prices.
"Which includes price spreads, it also includes patient steering, and forcing them to not be able to fill their prescriptions at more independent pharmacists," he said. "They're having to go to a specific pharmacy, or do mail-in."
When charged more for drug prices, Mayo said this results in high out-of-pocket costs for patients.
Mayo said he hopes to change to practices with new legislation.
"We're going to be submitting a PBM reform bill, for the 2023 legislative session. It's not a democrat issue, it's not a republican issue, its an Oregonian issue," Mayo said.
He also said the study took place after Bi-Mart closed over 30 pharmacies last year.
Mayo said he is curious to know what the current governor candidates think about this issue.