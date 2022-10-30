 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...


* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 ft building to 16 to 18 ft with a dominant
period of 16 seconds. South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25
kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11
PM PDT Monday. Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this
evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

New report shows cause behind rise in prescription drug prices, pharmacy closures

  • Updated
  • 0
Study shows why pharmacies are 'being taken advantage of'.

WEST LINN, Ore.- A new reports shows what's leading behind the rise in prescription drug prices and pharmacy closures. 

More than 80 independent pharmacies in Oregon participated in the study.

RELATED: Pharmacy woes continue with long wait times

The report, from the Oregon State Pharmacy Association, found Pharmacy Benefit Managers, or PBMs, are taking advantage of pharmacies. PBMs are the middlemen between drug manufacturers and patient health plans. 

OSPA's Executive Director, Brian Mayo, said the current system allows PBMs to charge more for drug prices. 

"Which includes price spreads, it also includes patient steering, and forcing them to not be able to fill their prescriptions at more independent pharmacists," he said. "They're having to go to a specific pharmacy, or do mail-in."

When charged more for drug prices, Mayo said this results in high out-of-pocket costs for patients. 

Mayo said he hopes to change to practices with new legislation. 

"We're going to be submitting a PBM reform bill, for the 2023 legislative session. It's not a democrat issue, it's not a republican issue, its an Oregonian issue," Mayo said. 

He also said the study took place after Bi-Mart closed over 30 pharmacies last year. 

MORE: Walgreens buying all of Bi-Mart's pharmacy locations

Mayo said he is curious to know what the current governor candidates think about this issue. 

 

