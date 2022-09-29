New Scottsburg Bridge dedicated at ODOT ceremony

SCOTTSBURG, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation dedicated the newly-rebuilt Scottsburg Bridge at a small ceremony Thursday, with several speakers highlighting the importance of the bridge.
The Scottsburg Bridge is an important connection between two sides of the Umpqua River on Highway 38 between Elkton and Reedsport. The replacement process began in 2019. At that point, the old Scottsburg Bridge had been in operation for 90 years, and was beginning to show its age. The new bridge was opened to one lane of traffic in May of 2022, and the old bridge was decommissioned over that summer.
On September 29, 2022, ODOT held a dedication ceremony for the new bridge. The bridge was funded by the Keep Oregon Moving Act to the tune of $43 million, and ODOT says it is wider and better aligned than the old bridge. Speakers highlighted the importance of the bridge and the challenges crews overcame to complete its construction.