New Springfield mural will highlight labor's role in building community

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Work began this week on a new mural that will reflect the history of labor in Oregon and provides an imaginative look at what the future of labor will look like.
Students from A-3 and a teaching artist are painting the new mural on the walls of the Academy of Arts and Academics building. The project was inspired by a ‘Community of Labor’ mural off Main Street completed in the early 2000s that commemorated union activism and memorialized local union leader Jessie Bostelle.
“Some of them, if not a lot of them, are going to go on to be into doing art probably for a living maybe,” said Alejandro Sarmiento, a Lane Arts Council teaching artist. “I mean, if they're just in high school and they're doing this, great, it's a good way. I'm happy to be part of this project, to maybe share a little bit of what I've learned over the years, and hopefully inspire them to keep going.”
Ame Beard, principal of A3, said that the project provides students with a unique opportunity to understand and illustrate the historical context of labor’s role within the community.
“I’m thrilled our students were able to be involved in this project,” said Beard. “The final design is a visible recognition and reminder of the many roles labor continues to play in the community, and has intertwined art, learning, and the labor movement.”
The mural, which is expected to be done sometime this summer, will be one of the largest murals in downtown Springfield, once finished.
More information on fundraising efforts for the project can be found online on the Lane Arts Council’s website.