New UO earthquake research center gets $15 million to study "The Big One"

EUGENE, Ore. – The University of Oregon will lead a new multi-institution earthquake research center with $15 million from by the National Science Foundation over five years to study the Cascadia Subduction Zone, and how communities can better prepare for the event of a major earthquake.
The Cascadia Region Earthquake Science Center (CRESCENT) will be the first center of its kind. UO said the center will unite scientists from across to country to study earthquakes at subduction zones, where one tectonic plate slides beneath another.
Associate Professor of Earth Sciences at the University of Oregon Diego Melgar is the director of the new center. He said research has been occurring since the 90’s on Cascadia, but research has been primarily independent. UO is leading the center, but researchers from 16 institutions from all around the state are also involved.
University of Oregon earth scientists Valerie Sahakian and Amanda Thomas are lead investigators on the center alongside Melgar. Oregon State University, Central Washington University, and the University of Washington are also co-investigators in the center’s leadership.
“The main goal of the center is to bring together the large group of geoscientists working in Cascadia to march together to the beat of a singular drum,” Melgar said. “The center organizes us, focuses collaboration, and identifies key priorities, rather than these institutions competing.”
The Cascadia Subduction Zone is home to a fault line off the west coast that can produce earthquakes of magnitude 9.0 or greater, which would trigger other deadly natural disasters in the Cascadia region such as tsunamis and landslides. Buildings and bridges could collapse, power and gas lines could be disrupted, and water supplies could be left inaccessible.
CRESCENT’S work would help to find ways to mitigate damage by researching what the damage would be and how to navigate it.
“The impacts can be harsh, but if we prepare, if we become resilient to the earthquakes, we can be alright. The center enables us to make bigger strides in models, products, and lines of research, to work with engineers to create better building codes and actionable societal outcomes,” Sahakian said.
Melgar said community collaboration is what the whole center is built upon.
“The problem is so big and the stakes, frankly, are so high with earthquake hazards that we need to do a little bit better,” Melgar said. “We need a deliberate effort to come together and focus.”
They also plan to build connections with public agencies, tribal groups, and private industry so they can communicate and translate their research into community action and policy.
The center also aims to increase diversity in geosciences and train the next generation of geo-scientists in the latest technologies. With this, UO earth science professors also said they are excited to offer many more opportunities for students at the university and those looking to get involved.
“We’re going to be doing a lot of outreach work to those communities and universities especially for folks who traditionally haven’t had access to the geosciences from minoritized backgrounds and things like that; we want to bring them into this field,” Melgar said. “We really need a diverse set of voices and experiences because, again, the problems are really complicated and the more viewpoints that we have the more progress that we’re going to make.”
Facing “The Big One” will require a lot more time, funding, and research to fully conceptualize, but the research that will come out of the center will propel research progress faster than ever.