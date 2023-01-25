 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range
of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette
Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 10 ft at 15 seconds and north winds 10 to 20
kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

New UO museum exhibit shines a light on local lesbian history

  • Updated
Signs at Eugene Lesbian History Museum

EUGENE, Ore. -- A new exhibit is opening this weekend in Eugene that shines a spotlight on local gay history.

“Outliers and Outlaws – Stories from the Eugene Lesbian History Project” will open Saturday at the University of Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History. The idea is to teach people about Eugene’s historic lesbian community from the women who created and sustained it. Exhibit organizers said the idea for the museum exhibit started when they attended a funeral for a community leader who identified as lesbian in 2016. According to Lexie Briggs, an organizer of the exhibit, she said that if they didn’t step in to conserve the history of Eugene’s lesbian community, there wouldn’t be any record of a group that came together and helped shape Eugene. The exhibit began as a digital exhibit with a wealth of information and more than 80 filmed interviews with community members.

“I think telling a local story like this is really important," Briggs said. "I think people in the community know people in the exhibit. I’ve seen people online and in the marketing materials start tagging their friends and say, ‘is this you? Was this what you looked like in 1970?’”

Hundreds of young women identifying as lesbians came to Eugene in the 1960’s through the 1990’s. Exhibit organizers say they founded organizations central to the city and provided leadership for community service agencies. They created lesbian magazines, music, films, dance performances, theater and art. As a community, they influenced Oregon’s political landscape and contributed to the national LGBTQ movement.

The exhibit is set to open on January 28 and will run through the rest of 2023.

