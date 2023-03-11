New volunteer-based trauma intervention program for Lane County readies for launch

EUGENE, Ore. -- After weeks of training, local volunteers are ready to go out in the community and help people at risk for trauma after emergencies.
In an afternoon ceremony at Eugene Police Department Headquarters on March 11, volunteers for the Trauma Intervention Program (T.I.P.) in Lane County were recognized for completing their trauma intervention training.
The T.I.P. initiative is led by a nonprofit organization. Organizers say their main mission is to provide support to people in the crucial first hours immediately following a tragedy.
"I kind of think of it like a kind of an emotional CPR where you have to get trained to help someone in their darkest moment," Bridget Byfield, director of Lane County T.I.P., said.
Although T.I.P. has been around since the 1980s, this is the first year they'll be in Lane County, Byfield said. She got involved in the program years ago in Portland. She said she saw people go through great crises, but also saw them overcoming them -- and that is what inspired her to keep doing her work.
"People caring about each other and being able to be apart of that was very fulfilling to me," Byfield said.
As a non-profit, the T.I.P. initiative relies heavily on it's volunteer corps. Volunteering for the program is not as simple as just showing up somewhere or signing a piece of paper, organizers said. People have to go through intensive training on the principles of the program, such as emotional first aid and trauma intervention.
The main goal is to prevent further harm against survivors of trauma. Organizers note that volunteers are in no way professionals or mental health experts, but rather ordinary people who have been trained in certain sensitive areas.
They also said there are four key elements to the program: assisting police and emergency services; helping the survivor; helping the program expand; and growing through the program.
The initiative is directly connected to Lane County's police and emergency services organizations. Organizers said volunteers don't go out to scenes on their own -- instead, they are requested to go to locations where first responders were already dispatched.
Volunteers said they believe in the program and they feel it's their way to give back to the community.
"It fills a specific need within the community and it's a great service and I just wanted to be apart of it," Brenda W., a T.I.P. volunteer, said.
The second training academy for volunteers will happen in Autumn, organizers said, as they are always looking for more people to help out.
Organizers said the inaugural class of volunteers could hit the streets as soon as the upcoming week.