New water pipeline construction aims to protect water service in case of disasters, EWEB says

EUGENE, Ore. – Construction has begun a new 36-inch water pipeline that is part of the Eugene Water and Electric Board’s ongoing efforts to protect drinking water service in the event of such disasters as a major earthquake.
Construction began in early September on the pipeline that will run from Patterson Street along a short stretch of East 40th Avenue and down Hilyard Street to East 33rd Avenue, EWEB officials said. The utility company said the project will upgrade nearly a mile of drinking water pipe from cast iron to welded steel. Welded steel was chosen for its long lifespan and resilience against seismic activity, EWEB said.
A section of the new pipeline has already been installed in Patterson Street and work crews will next be working on the Hilyard Street section, EWEB said. Officials said road closures will be in effect between East 33rd Avenue and East 40th Avenue while work is being done.
EWEB said that the project is expected to take about a year to complete, and the project is being coordinated with the City of Eugene’s reconstruction of Hilyard Street, which is scheduled for the summer of 2024. Along with construction activity and impacts on traffic in the project areas, motorists can expect detours, sidewalk and bike lane closures on Hilyard Street between September 2023 and June 2024, the company said.
Two years ago, EWEB began construction of two new 7.5 million-gallon earthquake-proof water storage tanks off East 40th Avenue and Patterson Street, the company said. EWEB said the tanks will be in service by the end of 2023.