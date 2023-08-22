New Wendy's location opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – After six months in the making, a newly renovated Wendy’s restaurant is open for business at 1930 Mohawk Boulevard in Springfield.
Improvements to the site include a drive-thru with shorter wait times and open, bright dining areas with big windows drawing in lots of natural light which will also have a lower environmental impact. The restaurant also features contact-less pickup and curbside pickup available to speed up customer flow. These updates helped to create 60 new jobs, all in all.
One local resident stopped by the newly remodeled Wendy’s for lunch on Tuesday afternoon. Soulivanh Abshere, who works at the nearby Albertson’s grocery store, said he’s a fan of their pretzel-bacon burgers and chili.
“Glad to have 'em here,” Abshere said. “Hopefully it doesn't create too much traffic in this little area cause it is kind of a weird little spot for all the cars and stuff, but, you know...it's nice to have an extra thing, popping up every now and then.”
Abshere said he sees himself as a frequent customer, being so close to his work. He also said Wendy’s burgers has a flavor all of its own when compared to other restaurants.
“Wendy's has its own distinct flavor as opposed to Burger King or Carl's Jr, which is right across the street over here, then you got, you know, Jack in the Box in over here. They all have their own...little things that are different, so...but I do like Wendy's for their way they taste.”