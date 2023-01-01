New Year's gatherings could put more strain on hospital systems slammed with respiratory illnesses

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Seas 12 to 17 ft at 17 seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. Isolated gusts to 35 kt late tonight through Monday morning. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&