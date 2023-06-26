New youth detox center opens to fill gap in youth addiction services

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A new youth detox center is opening to fill a gap in youth addiction services, according to Kaitlin Richards, operations manager for Kaitlin’s House.
The new center, which is the only such facility in the entire state, was created by G Street Medical in partnership with Richards, who said she’d spent years helping kids who were battling addiction, some being as young as 12 years old. In absence of a detox center, kids fighting addiction are often placed in juvenile corrections, have to try and sober alone or are sent to hospital emergency rooms instead of getting the proper help that they need.
"I hope that, even if one youth's life is changed or improved...that would be a win in my book," Richards said. "I would love to see it encompass all of Oregon, and that this become a regular part of treating youth substance use, instead of just sending them to treatment giving families a resource to have them get clean and sober."
Kaitlin’s House is working to accept most insurances and will offer a full medical staff of doctors and addiction specialists offering around-the-clock care.
Richards said that she saw a need in the community for these types of services after previous experience working for the Lane County Juvenile Treatment Corp Program. A key component of Kaitlin’s House is that it provides medical detox services, Richards said.
Richards said that there’s more substance use among Lane County youths than most people may realize. A lack of funding and programs means the issue tends to fly under the radar, she said. The current fentanyl crisis is one such example of an addiction crisis also affecting young people, and the hope is to help them now so that they become successful and healthy adults, Richards said.
Richards said that she is passionate about helping young people become healthy, as teens are one of the most underserved and vulnerable populations.
Kaitlin’s House is officially now open, and can serve youth through Oregon Health Plan insurance, Richards said. Presently, Kaitlin’s House can take OpenCard and Trillium insurance and they’re currently working to complete their credentials in contracting with all insurances associated with OHP within Lane County.
Richards said they have set a target date of July 10 to be fully open.