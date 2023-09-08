Newly-renovated Reser Stadium to open OSU's 2023 season

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State will be hosting the University of California, Davis in their 2023 football home opener on Saturday.

Not only is the game special because it is the home opener, but it marks the first game played at Reser Stadium after the completion of renovations to the stadium’s west side.

Ticket sales for the game reveal there is a lot of excitement around it.

“We will have a sellout,” Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Operations Sara Elcano said. “We haven't announced it yet. But it will be a sellout by kickoff.”

With a packed house expected for the home opener, Beaver Athletics staff want to make the process smooth for people to get to Reser for their bout with the Aggies. They suggest fans download the OSU Beavers mobile app so they can access parking information, passes and their tickets with ease.

They are also opening things earlier to give people enough time to explore and get settled in.

“Normally we do 90 minutes, but we're opening two hours this time just knowing the excitement,” Elcano said. “People want to check out Beaver Street. And that gives folks more time to get around, which should also space out the people entering the stadium,”

Inside the stadium, Beaver fans can explore the new “Beaver Street” concourse with concessions and wide views of the field. Or they could enjoy the “Beaver Block Party” outside Gill Coliseum before kickoff.

“We'll have food vendors, food trucks lot of drinks, refreshments for the adults and the kids,” Elcano said. “And then some games, a TV that shows other games going on.”

With this being the first game inside a newly-renovated Reser, OSU Athletics said there are a few changes fans should be prepared for.

“Concessions this year across every athletic facility at Oregon State--so not just Reser Stadium--we are going cashless,” Elcano said.

Along with new amenities and features, there are some new policy changes going into place, like concessions going cashless. Fans can still bring cash and exchange it at the box office for a voucher to use inside.

“But it will be a lot more time effective to show up with any means of payment other than cash, so Apple Pay, credit cards, anything else,” Elcano said.

Also new this season, after being one of the schools to allow fans to leave at halftime and get back in later, that will not happen anymore.

“This year, with the updated amenities--restrooms, food and beverage, points of sale--we're able to keep everyone inside safely and comfortably,” Elcano said. “So no more re-entry this year.”

While there are new things big and small at Reser that OSU believes will enhance the fan experience, Elcano said many traditions will still be around on game day.

“The chainsaw on third down, some of the same songs,” she said. “We will have two sing-a-longs now--Miley Cyrus has been a big hit, and she will continue, but we will add a second sing-a-long option in the game.”

Beaver Nation shares in the excitement for the refreshed Reser Stadium, and the new football season.

“We're super excited, we can't wait to get inside the new stadium,” said Melissa White, Beaver fan and mother of a student athlete. “It looks beautiful. We saw it when it was halfway completed last year and what a difference this last year has made. It's gorgeous.”

“It was my first time going in and I'm excited to go back tomorrow,” her daughter Taylor added.

Fan and OSU alumni Edward Kelso will be watching Saturday’s game from home, but has high hopes for the Beavs' season and plans on watching from Reser in the future.

“The Beavers had a good season last year and I'm hoping that they have even a better one this year,” he said.

Even with all the excitement, conference realignment woes are still on the minds of fans. But for a family of one student athlete, the outlook is positive.

“It's crazy that they're realigning the whole conference, but we're really certain, positive--feeling good that Oregon State has great program,” Melissa White said. “So, I feel like we're gonna land somewhere good.”

Of course, Beaver Nation is excited to be back in Reser Stadium watching their team, but when the home opener is all said and done, Oregon State Athletics has some tips for people leaving the stadium.

“You know, have some patience,” Elcano said. “Whenever it's a sellout, it's obviously more people, more vehicles. So it can take a little longer.”

Elcano said fans should take their time leaving town. Some fans often hang back at their tailgates to watch other games before heading out.

When they leave, Elcano said fans might want to get creative about the routes they take out of the area -- especially if they typically take the Van Buren Bridge.

“If you're someone who usually uses Van Buren Bridge, I would explore some other options that get your headed in the same direction, but maybe not the exact route you normally go,” she said.

With lots to think about, staff are still excited to have a great home opener.

“Looking at a packed house, knowing what's going on in collegiate athletics and seeing Beaver Nation there packed in orange and black,” Elcano said. “I think for staff and student athletes alike, that's gonna be a pretty big moment when that team runs out in a completed Reser Stadium given everything that's going on right now.”