Newport mayor resigns after offensive social media posts come to light

NEWPORT, Ore. – After reports surfaced of Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer posting several offensive memes regarding race and gender on a private social media page, Sawyer has submitted his resignation.
Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer officially resigned as Newport’s mayor at 9 a.m. on July 10. Sawyer’s resignation comes after it came to light that he has been posting offensive memes regarding race and gender on a private, non-governmental social media page for several years, Newport officials said.
In his letter of resignation, Sawyer said, “I am sorry - in its simplest and sincerest form... I wanted to make Newport a better place to live for everyone. But I now realize that some of my actions and my words have hurt people I love and care about.”
Statements from the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, the Lincoln County Sheriff, and City of Newport officials suggest the social media page that Sawyer posted on was focused on sharing memes from the law enforcement community. Curtis Landers, the Lincoln County Sheriff, condemned Sawyer’s behavior and said the sheriff’s office has written policies in place clearly prohibiting such actions. However, the sheriff also acknowledged that Sawyer’s actions reflect poorly on the profession, saying that such incidents serve as a stark reminder that there is still work to be done to address prejudice within the law enforcement community.
Newport city officials said Dean Sawyer was first appointed to the City Council in 2011 to fill a vacancy, then was continuously re-elected until 2018, where he was elected as mayor. He was re-elected to the office in 2020 and 2023, and city officials said he provided effective leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and effective lobbying that provided funding for several city projects.
The City Council said it will meet to consider the mayor’s actions, figure out how to address the concerns that have surfaced, and determine how to move forward following the mayor’s resignation.