NextStep Recycling among 100 national recipients of Lowe's Hometown Grant

EUGENE, Ore. – A Eugene nonprofit that recycles and refurbishes electronics is one of 100 nationwide recipients of funding through the Lowe’s Hometown Grant program.
NextStep Recycling is one of 100 community projects across the country receiving funding through Loew’s $100 million grant funding total. While the agency is not allowed to disclose how much of that figure they were awarded, the grant will provide vital support to their services and operations, which include free pickups for businesses, schools, and nonprofits, and their donation center.
Next Step also gives back with technology grants for homeless veteran’s programs, LCC students, and low-income individuals who need computers for education or finding a job, said Jessica Ahrenholtz, executive director of NextStep.
“We work with veteran, homeless, special needs,” said Ahrenholtz, executive director of NextStep. “That is our mission basically to provide technology and training to children and adults who have barriers to have employment and so this is so very exciting and of course I was hoping and keeping my fingers crossed.”
Full-time associates at the west Eugene Lowe’s participated in a Lowe’s Volunteer Day event in celebration of NextStep receiving the grant. About a dozen associates came out to help NextStep with specific projects, as part of Lowe’s Give Back Time allowance in which employees are given 8 hours per year to volunteer at their discretion on community projects.
The volunteers performed a variety of tasks, ranging from tearing down a set of stairs to drywall work, and NextStep used the grant funding they received to purchase materials at Lowe’s. Seth Scott, store manager for the Lowe’s in west Eugene, said he saw the volunteer event as a good opportunity and was glad to be a part of it.
“You know, (it’s) a great opportunity for us to make a difference in our community, so our team is highly motivated,” Scott said. “We're having fun out here and we're really happy to help Nextstep and be part of this event.”
NextStep called this grant its NextStep Forward Grant, and their goal is to attract more volunteers at their Eugene location. After 60 hours, volunteers can earn a computer, but the skills developed are something they can use in the real world and on their resume.