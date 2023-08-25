Nine-day 'Beer Week' celebration now underway in Corvallis continues through September 2

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A nine-day-long celebration of tasty suds kicked off on Friday in Corvallis, with ‘Beer Week’ now officially underway.
The event kicks off with live music at a party in Common Fields on the evening of August 25, with a tasting event, music, food and much more continuing over the weekend. A full schedule is available online, organizers said.
“It's been hard with the pandemic and a lot of businesses really struggled and us included and just bringing back an event that was so focused on the local community and focused on the education of beer but also showcasing that we have some really cool businesses in town and Oregon is just such a big craft beer place and we can put Corvallis on the map and say like we have some really cool craft beer,” said Jacob Oliver, owner of Common Fields.
Many of the week’s events are family friendly and within walking distance. This year marks the first for Common Fields to be hosting the festivities and organizers are hopeful for a good turnout in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.
“This is the first year that's hosted by the common fields, the events been around since 2011, took a couple year hiatus during the pandemic and excited to relaunch it,” Oliver said. “I'm super excited, beer week has always been a fun staple to Corvallis beer scene, really promoted the educational side of it and the business that serve craft beer.”
The event spans multiple locations throughout Corvallis and runs until September 2, organizers said. Each day features something different, like tours of Oregon State University’s fermentation science facility or mystery beer tastings.
A full schedule of the week’s events can be found online.