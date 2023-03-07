No camping on airport property, says Coos County Airport District

NORTH BEND, Ore. – In light of the homelessness crisis and laws that are coming into effect to address it, the Coos County Airport District is clarifying its policy on how its property can and can’t be used.
The CCAD said its Board of Commissioners approved a resolution on February 23 clarifying that property owned by the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport is to be used only for the safe and secure operation of the airport. According to the CCAD, the board’s decision means that the airport will continue to be operated as an airport, and not as a resource for transient or homeless use, camping or residential use. CCAD said the decision was made in order to protect the safety and security of the airport. CCAD said they will continue to comply with all of its federal grant assurances, regulations and advisories governing commercial airports.
The CCAD board’s decision comes as Oregon House Bill 3115 is set to come into effect in June. Oregon House Bill 3115 was passed in the 2021 legislative session. It requires that local laws regulating the acts of sitting, sleeping, or keeping warm and dry in outdoor public spaces must be “objectively reasonable” for unsheltered individuals. Functionally, this places strong restrictions on the ability of cities and counties to criminalize sleeping on the streets that is unavoidable as a result of homelessness. Although passed in 2021, the bill was set to come into effect on June 1, 2023 to give local governments time to update their ordinances that relate to the matter.
CCAD’s board has chosen to not allow camping or other habitation on its property despite the law. According to the CCAD, the airport district’s legal counsel of record advised the board that the law applies to cities and counties, and the airport is neither.