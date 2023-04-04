“No end in sight” for financial troubles faced by Oregon hospitals

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. – A report commissioned by the Oregon Association of Hospital and Health Systems shows that the financial health of Oregon’s hospitals is steadily getting worse, putting immense pressure on hospital staff and patients with no end in sight.
According to a report commissioned by the OAHHS, hospitals in Oregon are facing several serious challenges, including rising expenses, workforce shortages, and stalled revenue. With these challenges, Oregon’s hospitals are doing worse financially than they have at any point in the last nearly 30 years. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals’ median operating margin, a metric of their profitability, has declined from 4.1% in 2020 to -2.8% in 2022. OAHHS officials said this is a trend that is not likely to reverse in 2023.
“After two years of losses, hospitals are facing extraordinarily difficult choices,” said Becky Hultberg, OAHHS president and CEO. “Organizations will struggle to remain sustainable in this type of environment.”
A major contributing factor to hospitals’ poor performance is rising expenses, especially the cost of labor. The OAHHS said that in 2022 labor expenses increased by more than 26% over pre-pandemic levels, a figure that was exacerbated by the health care workforce shortage. According to the OAHHS, total operating expenses also rose, exceeding revenue from patients by $1.6 billion. Oregon hospitals lost money on operations in every month of 2022, according to the report.
Hospitals also experienced longer stays for patients in 2022. Hospital stays were on average 20% longer in 2022 than in 2021, at nearly six days for a patient to spend in the hospital. Often, these longer stays come with no additional pay for staff and other services patients needed. According to the study commissioned by OAHHS, in 2022 there were always between 600 and 700 patients that were unable to be discharged, causing strain on hospitals and families of patients.
The OAHHS said they have proposed several bills for the 2023 legislature. If passed, those bills should help hospitals by rebuilding the health care workforce and increasing capacity for care outside of hospitals, OAHHS officials said. 2023 promises to be another difficult year for hospitals, and OAHHS officials hope legislators will take action to reverse the downward trend.