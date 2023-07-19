No evacuation orders for 40-acre forest fire southwest of Veneta

VENETA, Ore. – Oregon Department of Forestry officials said that there are no evacuation orders and no buildings or powerlines are threatened at this time by a 40-acre fire burning in western Lane County.
Fire crews worked overnight in building a fire line to minimize the fire’s footprint, according to forestry officials. ODF said that the fire is burning on ODF-protected Bureau of Land Management land near Oxbow Road.
ODF officials said there are local road closures in the area as fire crews work to contain the fire’s spread.
Stick with KEZI 9 News as we work to find out more about the fire.