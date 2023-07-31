 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued the Air
Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is now in effect
until noon PDT Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for smoke. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through at least
Monday night.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:

www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

No homes threatened in 2.5-acre Douglas County brush fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Elk Creek Fire

DREW, Ore. – Swift response by Douglas County fire crews quickly knocked down a 2.5-acre vegetation fire on Saturday morning about 8 miles southeast of Tiller, according to fire officials.

The Douglas Forest Protective Association said that crews with the DFPA, Tiller Volunteer Fire District, Milo Rural Volunteer Fire Department and Tiller Ranger District of the Umpqua National Forest responded at about 6:30 a.m. to a brush, grass, and timber fire located near milepost 36 on the Tiller Trail Highway in Drew.

Fire crews stopped the forward spread and had the fire completely plumbed and lined by mid-morning, DFPA officials said. District officials said no homes or structures were threatened by the fire, and the cause of the fire is under active investigation.

Fire officials said minimal local drifting smoke was expected from this incident as fire crews continued to remove flammable materials. Most of the area’s heavy smoke is drifting over from the ongoing regional Flat Fire and Bedrock Fire incidents, DFPA said.

Authorities said they are asking the public to avoid unnecessarily traveling to the area and to be aware of road closure days as first responders finish mop-up on the fire site.

