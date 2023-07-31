No homes threatened in 2.5-acre Douglas County brush fire

DREW, Ore. – Swift response by Douglas County fire crews quickly knocked down a 2.5-acre vegetation fire on Saturday morning about 8 miles southeast of Tiller, according to fire officials.
The Douglas Forest Protective Association said that crews with the DFPA, Tiller Volunteer Fire District, Milo Rural Volunteer Fire Department and Tiller Ranger District of the Umpqua National Forest responded at about 6:30 a.m. to a brush, grass, and timber fire located near milepost 36 on the Tiller Trail Highway in Drew.
Fire crews stopped the forward spread and had the fire completely plumbed and lined by mid-morning, DFPA officials said. District officials said no homes or structures were threatened by the fire, and the cause of the fire is under active investigation.
Fire officials said minimal local drifting smoke was expected from this incident as fire crews continued to remove flammable materials. Most of the area’s heavy smoke is drifting over from the ongoing regional Flat Fire and Bedrock Fire incidents, DFPA said.
Authorities said they are asking the public to avoid unnecessarily traveling to the area and to be aware of road closure days as first responders finish mop-up on the fire site.