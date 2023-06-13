No injuries in house fire at Albany nursery

ALBANY, Ore. – Authorities said that no one was injured in a fire Monday afternoon at an Albany nursery that involved multiple structures.
Firefighters responded at about 2 p.m. on June 12 to a fire at U & D Nursery, Albany Fire Department officials said. Officials said there were multiple buildings on fire, including a home on the nursery’s property, two gardening sheds, and two greenhouses. Albany fire officials said the fire also involved a large pile of empty plastic planters and vegetation on the property.
Albany fire officials said that two adults and their puppy were evacuated from the home by their neighbors and were not injured. The occupants, who were renting the home, did not have insurance, fire officials said. Authorities said that the Albany FireFighter Community Assistance Fund provided two nights of housing at an area hotel, and the American Red Cross will continue to assist the family.
Fire personnel extinguished numerous flare-ups as they monitored the structures, and had the fire under control by 2:45 p.m., authorities said. Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Lebanon Fire District and Tangent Fire District covered emergency calls for the city during the incident, fire officials said.