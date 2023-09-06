No injuries in unoccupied West Eugene house fire

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Springfield Fire responded early Wednesday morning to a house fire in west Eugene, according to authorities.
Fire officials said they responded at about 3 a.m. on September 6 to an unoccupied house that was on fire in the 600 block of West Eighth Avenue. Fire crews on scene faced several challenges, ranging from the overall condition of the building and the fire’s location, according to Battalion Chief Rod Cullen.
He said, "The challenges was we couldn't get inside. I determined quickly that the risk wasn't worth the benefit of trying to go inside not knowing the conditions inside."
Fire officials said they determined that the fire started outside of the house, moved to the eaves, and then further spread to the second floor. ESF officials said that firefighters attacked the fire externally and used ladders to gain access to the fire’s upper reaches.
It took two hours for firefighters to control the blaze due to the challenges posed by the fire, authorities said. Fire officials said that there were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Battalion Chief Cullen added that judging by the way his fire crews attacked the fire he believes the house is a total loss.
Cullen said, "The amount of damage that's happened inside, the amount of water that we flowed inside, has done significant water damage to the residence. It would take a lot to bring it back to life."