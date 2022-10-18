No injuries reported after train partially derails in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- Officials are working to fix a train that partially derailed in Eugene earlier on Tuesday.
The partial derailment reportedly happened after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18 in the area of Railroad Boulevard near Chambers Street in Eugene. At least four cars left the tracks for an unknown reason, possibly due to a buildup of rocks and dirt near the tracks. No one was reported to have been injured in the derailment.
Several derailed train cars are leaning precariously as railroad workers labor to right them. The derailed train is not impeding traffic in the area, as the tracks are some distance away from the road.