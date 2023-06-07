No injuries reported in Coburg Road mobile home fire, officials say

EUGENE, Ore. – No one was injured in fire that broke out in a mobile home on Coburg Road on Wednesday morning, fire officials said.
Fire crews responded to a mobile home fire on Coburg Road at about 10:50 a.m. on June 7, according to Eugene-Springfield Fire’s Facebook page. Fire officials said that the fire was under control within 15 minutes, and the home was unoccupied. There were no injuries reported in the fire, officials said.
Authorities said that the cause of the fire is under investigation.