No injuries reported in Lebanon house fire, officials say

LEBANON, Ore. -- No injuries were reported in a Thursday evening house fire in Lebanon, fire officials said.
Lebanon Fire District officials said they responded to a home in the 300 block of Cascade Drive where they observed heavy smoke around the front door and the eves. Firefighters quickly contained the fire to a single unoccupied bedroom, officials said.
Authorities said fire crews then checked the attic and searched the home to ensure all occupants safely escaped. No one was injured in the incident, fire officials said.
Though the fire was contained to a single bedroom, the residents will be displaced due to smoke damage throughout the home, fire officials said. Officials said that the fire is under continued investigation.
Lebanon Fire District officials said they would like to remind the public on the importance of calling 911 quickly and to avoid entering a building that’s on fire to try and extinguish it due to the dangers of being overcome and incapacitated by smoke.