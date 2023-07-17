No injuries reported in vehicle fire on sand dunes

COOS BAY, Ore. – Coos County sheriff’s officials said that no one was injured in a vehicle fire that happened in the Oregon Dunes National Recreational Area on Friday afternoon.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 4:09 p.m. on July 14 to a report of a side-by-side vehicle on fire near an ODNRA dispersed campsite. When deputies arrived, they found a Polaris side-by-side vehicle had completely burned down to the metal roll cage, according to authorities.
CCSO said the vehicle’s driver told deputies he had been driving past campsite number 81 when it spontaneously burst into flames. All of the vehicle’s occupants escaped without injury, sheriff’s officials said. Authorities said the vehicle was a total loss.
Coos County sheriff’s officials said they recommend anyone operating off-highway vehicles in the ODNRA area to carry fire extinguishers and other emergency essentials.