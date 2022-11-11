No widespread voter fraud in Oregon election, Secretary of State reports

SALEM, Ore. -- As votes are counted and races are called, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan praised Oregon voters and elections officials for a smooth and secure election and said that there have been no reports of widespread voter fraud.
Secretary Fagan says 36 independent county elections officials have been counting ballots and reporting results. Fagan also said that many contests were very close, and some candidate races and ballot measure are still too close to call. The Secretary of State voiced a commitment to counting every vote, saying that many contests remain close because election officials are waiting for ballots mailed closer to Election Day to arrive to be counted. Furthermore, the Secretary of State also said that once the ballots are counted, counties double-check their voting machines and conduct exhaustive post-election audits that she says prioritize accuracy and transparency. While clear leads may develop in some contests, the election results will only be truly solidified when the Secretary of State certifies the election on December 15.
Secretary Fagan also addressed fears of voter fraud by saying that, as of November 11, there were absolutely no reported cases of widespread voter fraud in Oregon’s 2022 midterms. Fagan said Oregon’s vote-by-mail system is safe, secure and accessible with numerous security measure built in to the process. She said the rare cases of voter fraud that do happen will be caught, and those votes will not count. The Secretary of State expressed pride in the state of Oregon and its residents for the priority placed on voting accessibility and participation.