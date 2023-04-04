Noisy Florence bridge has residents demanding change

FLORENCE, Ore. -- Residents living along the Siuslaw River in Florence say owning a home in the area has been a real joy. Sarah Rodgers has been living in Florence for seven years, and as recently as four years ago bought a house that overlooks the Siuslaw River Bridge.
“I fell in love with it because I had this gorgeous view," Rodgers said. “The property is quiet and private. It was a great choice for me to pick this because it was exactly what I was looking for"
However, the small city’s iconic bridge causes a loud rumbling noise that echoes throughout the neighborhoods in Florence.
"Somedays it’s like holy crap - it's always got your attention,” Rodgers said. “You always hear it, it's always here to annoy me."
Another resident shares the frustration that is caused by the bridge, claiming the noise disturbs his life and is destroying the property value of his home.
"This noise gets up to over 100 decibels when trucks go over it, and it echoes down the river,” Rodgers said. “It's 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, and it doesn't stop and I'm supposed to live with it for 20 years, so that's where I'm at today."
Oregon Department of Transportation is in charge of maintaining the bridge and as recently as late 2020, repairs to the road and structure of the bridge were made. ODOT says the noise is caused by a metal driving surface which replaced the asphalt coating from before. They say the asphalt coating required frequent maintenance because of the environment around the bridge. ODOT said the metal surface will last longer and require less maintenance.
Rodgers feels that using a metal surface isn’t just affecting her home, but also the other citizens in Florence.
"They need to put the synthetic blacktop back. The one that had been there 20 years before this change,” Rodger said. “It’s quiet -- this isn't a remote area where only a few people are hearing this -- we are talking about thousands of people this affects, I'm not the only one who's hearing this."
"We will continue to monitor noise levels and concerns, but at this time there are no plans to make any further changes," ODOT said.