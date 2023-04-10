Nominations currently sought by LCC for Distinguished Alumni Award, college says

EUGENE, Ore. – Nominations will be sought by Lane Community College (LCC) through the end of the month for its Distinguished Alumni award, college officials said.
LCC officials said nominations are open through April 30 for any LCC alumnus who has enrolled in a certificate, diploma or degree program at the college or participated in non-credit offerings. The Distinguished Alumni award recognizes those who have excelled in their professional field and made a significant contribution to their community, the college said.
LCC said the award also honors those who demonstrate a commitment to lifelong learning and show outstanding leadership, mentorship or service in their profession or community.
Nominations may be submitted by faculty, staff, students, community members and school alumni, LCC officials said. LCC said that nominations will be reviewed and recommendations made to LCC President Stephanie Bulger by a selection committee. Self-nominations will not be accepted, the college said.
The Lane Community College Distinguished Alumni Award will be presented at LCC’s commencement ceremony, the college said.
Nomination forms along with supporting documents the nominee’s achievements and accomplishments must be submitted by the Sunday, April 30, deadline.
Nomination forms as well as more information about the award and nomination process can be found online.