Nominations sought for Springfield Heritage Awards, city officials say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – City officials are seeking nominations for the 2023 Springfield Heritage Awards, which recognize achievements promoting the heritage of the Springfield community, officials said.
The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. on June 2, and may be submitted online, officials said. Springfield city officials said there are two award categories.
The Preservation Excellence Award recognizes historic preservation, historical outreach and community outreach projects, while the History Maker Award, recognizes a person or entity that demonstrates leadership in their efforts to promote and preserve local heritage, Springfield officials said.
“The awards program is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the hard work and ingenuity of folks in this community who explore, study, and preserve Springfield’s history,” said Commissioner Charlotte Helmer, who is also a member of the awards subcommittee. “The award categories are broadly inclusive, reflecting our belief that historic preservation is about much more than permits. We look forward to celebrating people and heritage projects that are making meaningful contributions in the present day.”
This year marks the second year for the awards program, which was launched in 2022 by the Springfield Historic Commission and the Springfield History Committee, city officials said.
Springfield officials said that award winners will be selected by Mayor Sean VanGordon.
For more information, call or email historic commission staff liaison Tom Sievers at 541-726-2333. More details are also available online.