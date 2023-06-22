Non-profit bike shop gifts 'Frog' with bike trailer

EUGENE, Ore. – A second act of generosity within a week’s time has helped a Eugene man become whole again.
More than a week ago, David ‘Frog’ Miller’s electric bicycle, trailer, and other personal effects were stolen out of the driveway of his West 12th Avenue home. During the same week, a local resident gifted Frog with a replacement electric bike. And now, thanks to a new nonprofit bike shop, Frog has a new trailer, as well.
The shop known as Shift Community Cycles gave Frog the trailer after reaching out to him on social media. After stopping by their shop, he got the perfect fit for his bike.
“They said come on by and we'll fix you up with a new trailer, it's brand new I saw them take it out and assemble it,” Frog said. “It kind of restored my faith in people, now that I've got you know. Now that I've got the bike and trailer.”
Josh Goldfarb, the operations director for Shift Community Cycles, said he learned of Frog’s stolen bike and trailer over a shared social media post. Having grown up in Eugene, Goldfarb knew of Frog for some time. The company Burley has been donating trailers to the shop for some time, so Goldfarb decided to pay it forward to Frog.
“First it felt amazing finding out that someone donated a bicycle to him and I just thought that was amazing,” Goldfarb said. “And then it occurred to me that he still needed a trailer, and Burley has been so generous donating trailers to our nonprofit that I thought it made sense to pay it forward to Frog.”
The trailer works perfectly with Frog’s new bike, which was given to him by Shana Jewel and her husband, Gary Koehler.