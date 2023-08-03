Non-profit collecting signatures to implement new way of voting

EUGENE, Ore. – A non-profit agency is currently working to pass ‘STAR voting’ first in Eugene, and then Oregon as a whole for all elections.
STAR voting stands for ‘score then automatic run off,’ and the idea is that candidates stars are tallied up and the two highest-scoring candidates go to the final run-off which will determine the overall winner. Each ballot counts as one vote for the finalist each voter preferred, and if both candidates were preferred equally the votes becomes ‘no preference.’
“The magic of the five-star ballot is that is just fantastic information on voters’ true opinions,” said Sara Wolk, executive director of the Equal Vote Coalition non-profit, “both because it empowers voters to be more expressive and honest, but also because you're able to show who you prefer to who is your favorite, who is your last choice, but also how much or how little you like those other candidates.”
In order to get on the ballot in Eugene, the non-profit must gather just under 10,000 verified signatures, and they need 120,000 signatures in order to get STAR voting put on the state’s ballot. If they get enough votes, STAR voting could be on the ballot in 2024 and adopted by 2026. Signatures are being collected to meet an October 2, 2023, deadline, according to Wolk.
If adopted, Eugene would skip primary elections and STAR voting would be used in November for all local elections.
