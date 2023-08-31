Non-profit organization offers support, resources for foster kids and their families

EUGENE, Ore. – The search continues locally for 11-year-old Chayton Owings, who ran away from his foster family.
Owings was reported missing last Friday, and within 24 hours police found the child at a homeless encampment. Police said that Owings then ran away from them and jumped into the Willamette River. He was brought back to his foster home later that day, but by Sunday the boy was, once again, on the run.
Within the local community and across the country, there’s countless other kids facing the same challenges as Owings. Ana Day, executive director of the non-profit organization Oregon Community Programs, said the community as a whole has a responsibility to support foster youth.
“Any young person who is in foster care has, by definition, experienced trauma and separation, and oftentimes feel a really strong sense of not belonging,” said Day. “And I think that's where running-away behavior often comes from. There is so much that these young people are trying to traffic and to fit in and to manage. But sometimes it gets overwhelming.”
Oregon Community Programs offers outpatient mental health support for foster kids as well as such resources for foster families, such as foster parent certification and training. A major challenge faced by the foster system currently is sufficient available resources, Day said.
“One of the issues that the system is facing right now is having enough resources,” Day said. “Family resources, resource parents, treatment foster parents, so that young people can – when they need to make a change – when a young person can't be in their home for whatever reason, that there are choices. So that the right situation is available at the right time."
According to 2022 data, Oregon has more than 5,300 children in foster care, with more than 1,000 of them in Lane County. Day said that there aren’t nearly enough foster parents in Oregon to cover the number of children who need a safe place to land.
“One of the really critical pieces is when kids get what they need is making sure their families of origin are really strongly included and are part of the path moving forward at our organization we work hard to engage families and we provide services after kids leave are placement and return home or to whatever setting their heading into,” Day said.