Nonprofit building damaged in burglary incident

EUGENE, Ore. – A local nonprofit’s building was damaged during a burglary that happened on Wednesday evening, according to the Materials Exchange Center for the Community Arts (MECCA) Facebook page.
MECCA's executive director, Heather Campbell, said the break-in happened at about 9 p.m. on May 17. The forced entry occurred at the building’s back door where donations are brought in, MECCA representatives said.
"It's really sad, really violating,” said Campbell. “We do a lot for the community and we don't have a lot of resources. We were really concerned people's handmade art on consignment would have been damaged fortunately there was no damage to the art on consignment that was a big concern it felt very violating and icky.”
Campbell said they will be unable to accept art supply donations this week as they work to make repairs to the building. The shop will be open as normal Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A GoFundMe has been established to raise funds for repairs, and donations can also be made on MECCA’s website.