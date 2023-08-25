North Bank Road evacuation notice reduced to Level 2 (Be Set) on Lookout Fire

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. – Lane County sheriff’s officials said on Friday morning that North Bank Road in the area of the Lookout Fire has been reduced from a Level 3 (GO NOW) to a Level 2 evacuation notice.

Several areas are still under a Level 3 (GO NOW) notice, which includes Mona Campground, Lookout Campground, H.J. Andrews Headquarters, and the area west of Highway 126 from Scott Road north into Linn County, deputies said.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said that areas under a continued Level 2 (Be Set) notice include areas east of McKenzie Bridge to and including Drury Lane and areas north of Highway 126 and south of the McKenzie River, areas north of Highway 126 east of the 0.5-mile mark on Mill Creek Road to the east end of Taylor Road, Highway 126 from the Highway 242 junction to Scott Road, Belknap Hot Springs Road, the area east of Highway 126 west of the 0.5-mile mark on Mill Creek Road to Blue River Reservoir Road at the 1501 junction, and the area south of Highway 126 to the McKenzie River from the east end of McKenzie River Drive to the McKenzie River Bridge just east of Taylor Road.

Updated statistics on the Lookout Fire report its current size at 15,924 acres and 16% containment, according to fire management officials. Authorities said that overnight thunderstorms started new fires in the area but no significant rainfall was recorded, and there’s a chance for more thunderstorms forecasted for Friday evening.

An evacuation map is available on Lane County’s website, while evacuation notices are also available on the Linn County Sheriff’s Office’s website.