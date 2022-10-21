North Bend airport service at risk after city administrator threatened to break government agreement

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- The future of Coos County Airport District's ability to provide services to the community is uncertain after David Milliron, the North Bend city administrator, threatened to cancel a government agreement with the district for grievances including an alleged "false police report" submitted by a TSA official.
The attorney representing a TSA officer at the Coos County Airport District (CCAD) says his client’s personal and professional reputation has been irreparably harmed due to the actions of North Bend city administrator David Milliron.
Through a public records request, KEZI obtained an electronic letter Milliron sent to the executive director of the Coos County Airport District in July. In the letter, Milliron accuses the TSA officer, Josh Scarberry, of making a false police report.
Milliron wrote, “At 12:09 p.m. on April 14, 2022 the Coos North 911 Dispatch Center received a false report of a firearm in the X-ray from Josh Scarberry. He identified himself as being with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). During the recorded call, Mr. Scarberry acknowledged the ‘passenger’ was compliant and for the officer to meet him at the screening checkpoint. A North Bend Police Officer (Badge No. 323) abandoned a call at the North Bend High School and arrived at the airport at 12:15 pm. The officer cleared the airport at 12:20 pm and told dispatch that ‘this was just a TSA test to test our response times.’ The officer then headed back to the legitimate call at the high school.”
As a result of Milliron’s complaint, Scarberry temporarily lost access to secured areas at the airport and was placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation, according to an electronic letter sent to Milliron by an attorney representing the CCAD on Aug. 8. KEZI also obtained this letter through a public records request.
The investigation into what happened on Apr. 14 was conducted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. According to correspondence from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to CCAD that was attached to the August letter, Scarberry did not do anything wrong.
“Please be advised that on April 14, 2022, STSO Josh Scarberry was performing his duties and responsibilities within the scope of his TSA employment and pursuant to authorities granted to TSA by Title 49 of the Code of Federal Regulations,” the attachment from the Department of Homeland Security read.
According to TSA regulations, the law enforcement incident response test is a requirement that occurs annually to ensure local law enforcement are able to respond to the airport in a timely manner. During April’s test, the response time met the required criteria for the test, meaning the North Bend Police Department passed.
North Bend Police Chief Gary McCullough was informed the law enforcement incident response test would be conducted on occasions before the test occurred, according to the August letter. One of those occasions was reportedly on Apr. 14, the same day as the test.
“We also note that the City’s Chief of Police did not object to the test, but instead expressed appreciation for the notice and opportunity to raise any questions regarding the tests,” CCAD’s attorney wrote in the August letter.
After the CCAD received the results of the investigation, Scarberry’s credentials were immediately reinstated. According to Scarberry’s attorney, Roland Iparraguirre, the accusations have caused irreparable harm to Scarberry.
“Mr. Scarberry will forever have to state that he was placed on administrative leave when applying for promotion within his agency or when applying for new employment elsewhere,” Iparraguirre wrote in an electronic letter to North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke on Oct. 5. KEZI obtained the letter through a public records request.
Although “no violation of any relevant rules in connection with the law enforcement incident response test was found,” the CCAD proposed a new plan that would require North Bend’s police chief and any other involved personnel, including responding officers to be notified in advance of future law enforcement incident response tests.
The TSA began reviewing the proposal. The CCAD believes this is another example showing a cooperative relationship with North Bend.
WHY DID MILLIRON SEND THE JULY LETTER?
The motive behind Milliron’s accusation remains unclear. KEZI reached out to Milliron multiple times asking why he sent the July letter to the CCAD’s executive director, however he has not responded as of October 20.
In the July letter, Milliron writes, “the City [of North Bend] is considering exercising the 30-day termination clause in the 2012 Intergovernmental Agreement (“IGA”) that former City Administrator Terrence O’Connor signed after the Law Enforcement Services Agreement terminated on September 30, 2012, with the Coos County Airport District.”
Milliron claims the city does not believe the CCAD is holding up its end of the agreement. The specific section of the IGA Milliron believes the CCAD has failed to uphold states, both North Bend and CCAD are required “to establish a long-term cooperative, relationship… that will serve the best interest of the CCAD, the City, the citizens of North Bend, Oregon, and individuals using the services of the Airport.”
Milliron later references a recent “Senior Center lease agreement” as an example of the CCAD failing to uphold its end of the IGA. The North Bend Senior Center, which is located on CCAD’s property, closed its doors to the public during the coronavirus pandemic. Milliron writes CCAD did not respond to the city’s two requests to reduce the rent during the time its doors were shut.
WHO KNEW ABOUT THE LETTER BEFORE IT WAS SENT?
KEZI is still working to uncover who knew about Milliron’s July letter before it was sent. Multiple emails to Milliron, Engelke, and McCullough did not receive a response as of October 20.
City councilor Susanna Noordhoff tells KEZI she was not informed about the letter until after it had been sent. According to Noordhoff, Engelke invited Council President Bill Richardson and Councilor Timm Slater to a meeting with two CCAD Board directors following the July letter. Noordhoff said this was planned without her knowledge.
During the Oct. 11, North Bend city council meeting, Engelke references a small, ad hoc committee including the two councilors. She said that committee met with members of the CCAD.
“The purpose of the meeting was to discuss how to strengthen our community relationships and move forward with the relationship between North Bend and the airport district,” Engelke said during the city council meeting. “The three of us joined two of their board members. It was a productive meeting and included listening to each other’s thoughts and ideas and of course the historical information that councilor Slater was able to provide for us. No decisions were made in the meeting, however each party agreed to reach back out to their council and board executive director or city administrator with an update to let them know how it went, and so we did that.”
Engelke said she would consult with Milliron to find out how much it would cost if North Bend’s police and fire departments were to reestablish a fee for “ready to serve.”
No additional meetings about this were scheduled as of Oct. 11, Engelke said. She said the meeting was helpful and believes having a future meeting to continue building the relationship would be helpful. The group is expected to meet again in the next few weeks.
“Meetings between elected officials serve an important function. Mayor Engelke was free to respond to an invitation and include several councilors, but she did it covertly,” Noordhoff wrote in a letter to the editor. “It’s not ethical or honest. My belief is that it was to deal quietly with the fallout from City Administrator Milliron’s hard charge. Mayor Engelke is not leading, she’s following.”
Since the ad hoc committee was reportedly formed in private, a violation of council rules may have occurred.
“At any time, the council, by simple motion or resolution, may establish a council committee deemed necessary and in the best interest of the council or the city,” council rules state. “Such committees shall report to the council without unnecessary delay upon matters referred to them.”
THE IMPACT ON THE NORTH BEND COMMUNITY
In the July letter, Milliron stated that the city of North Bend was considering terminating its security agreement with the airport district. If the city terminates its agreement with the airport, the airport would no longer be considered a "special district," according to a CCAD presentation. A special district is an area created by Oregon legislation to provide specific services to communities at a level higher than a city or county can provide.
In that presentation, the airport district says that losing this designation would negatively affect commercial air service up and down the Oregon coast. The airport district says this loss of service would affect the airport's ability to attract pilots and airlines, damage travel options for community members, and directly lead to a loss of jobs for the community. The airport also said it would lose funding for its Air Traffic Control Tower, which the local Coast Guard uses to coordinate actions and helps direct traffic at a busy coastal airport. The airport says a loss of funding would also kneecap its growth, and hamper its ability to host community events such as the Knights of Columbus' food basket program, the North Bend Senior Prom, and the Veteran's Stand Down, among others.