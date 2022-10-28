North Bend High School threat resolved after lockdown

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- North Bend High School enacted a minor lockdown Friday morning after a student allegedly threatened to bring a weapon to school, but law enforcement apprehended the student and the school is no longer threatened.
According to the North Bend School District, in the morning of October 28 a student told a staff member at NBHS that another student said they would be bringing a weapon to school. NBSD said the school went into a Secure and Hold at about 9:17 a.m. A Secure and Hold is similar to a full lockdown in that doors are locked and students stay in place, but differs in that classes continue.
NBSD said that they immediately called 911 to request law enforcement at the high school. The staff member who had heard about the weapon was able to tell law enforcement the involved student's name and location, and authorities brought the student to a secure location away from other students. NBSD says the Secure and Hold was lifted after about 20 minutes, and that classes are scheduled to proceed as normal for the rest of the day.