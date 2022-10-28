North Bend High School threat resolved after lockdown

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft at 15 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&