North Bend man arrested after attacking ex-girlfriend

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A man is in custody after assaulting and strangling his ex-girlfriend in the early morning, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office says.
The CCSO says deputies were dispatched to an address on Honeydew Road at about 1 a.m. on July 24 for a reported domestic assault. Officials say the male suspect, identified as Travis Knauber, 35, had broken into the victim’s home and assaulted her and strangled her. Officials add that the assault was witnessed by the victim’s 12-year-old son and that Knauber was chased away by the victim’s adult son.
Deputies say they searched the area and found Knauber’s car a few miles from the victim’s house. They add that a police dog team was called in to find the suspect, who was located hiding in the brush near the vehicle.
The CCSO says Knauber was taken to the Coos County Jail on charges of felony fourth-degree domestic assault, felony strangulation, and first-degree burglary.