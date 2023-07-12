North Bend man ejected, seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

NORTH BEND, Ore. – Authorities said a North Bend man suffered serious injuries after he was ejected from his vehicle during a rollover crash earlier this month on North Bayshore Drive.
Coos Bay Police Department officials responded to a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, July 1, at about 2:54 a.m. The crash was reported through an automated 911 call from a cell phone that stated the phone had been involved in a vehicle accident and then provided location information, police said.
Authorities said arrived on scene to find a blue 1998 GMC pickup driven by a 32-year-old North Bend man, had suffered a rollover crash after also he hit a mailbox, struck an additional vehicle in the 400 block of North Bayshore Drive, and damaged Oregon Department of Transportation signage. The man was the only occupant in the pickup truck and suffered serious injuries after being ejected, police officials said.
Police said the driver’s family was notified of the accident by CBPD, and the driver was transported from the scene by Bay Cities Ambulance. Assisting at the scene were Bay Cities Ambulance, North Bend Police Department and the Coos Bay Fire Department, authorities said.
Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.