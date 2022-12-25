North Bend man faces hefty fines after allegedly poaching three deer

COOS COUNTY, Ore.- A North Bend man may have to pay $3,000 after wildlife officials said he poached three bucks last year near Coos Bay.
21-year-old Macen West was cited earlier this month on three counts of 'waste a game mammal' and three counts of 'take game mammal closed season'.
This comes after officials said he poached three black tail bucks, and left them on North Spit in March 2021.
Troopers said all three deer were shot in the head at close range after being blinded by a spotlight or a headlight.
The man who discovered the carcasses and reported the crime said he's happy it was solved. He said the deer would've been a valuable hunting resource, with each one filling it's own freezer.