North Bend man faces hefty fines after allegedly poaching three deer

...BUILDING SEAS LATER SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...

An active weather pattern Sunday night through Wednesday will
result in large waves, especially late Tuesday through early
Wednesday. The first in a series of strong weather systems is
expected to impact the coastal waters, including the coastal bars,
Sunday evening through Monday. Combined seas to 20 feet can be
expected, with breakers to 25 feet possible.

An even stronger storm will impact the waters Monday night
through Tuesday. Strong gale force wind is likely Monday night
through Tuesday evening. There is the potential for storm force
wind. Seas to 25 feet are likely late Tuesday morning through
early Wednesday, with some model guidance showing 25 to 30 foot
seas over the Oregon coastal waters. Should seas reach 25 feet,
breakers 30 to 35 feet would be possible.

Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions,
including beach inundation and water surging into normally dry
areas near shore. Coastal bar navigation will also be extremely
difficult.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING 8 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...
...STORM WATCH LATE MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds tonight of 25 to 30 kt, with gusts 35 to 45
kt. Winds strongest over the outer waters. Winds will ease
Monday morning, with gusts 20 to 30 kt through rest of the day.
But, winds pick up again Monday evening, with gusts 40 to 50 kt
Monday night. Seas 10 to 14 ft Sunday evening will build to 17
to 20 ft overnight, then hold at 16 to 18 ft on Monday. Seas
build again Monday night, with seas 20 to 22 ft by Tuesday am.
Seas will push to around 25 ft on Tuesday.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 8 AM PST Monday. Hazardous Seas
Warning, from 8 AM to 10 PM PST Monday. Storm Watch, from
Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of
48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain.  It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.

&&

North Bend man faces hefty fines after allegedly poaching three deer

  • 0
Police lights

COOS COUNTY, Ore.- A North Bend man may have to pay $3,000 after wildlife officials said he poached three bucks last year near Coos Bay.

21-year-old Macen West was cited earlier this month on three counts of 'waste a game mammal' and three counts of 'take game mammal closed season'.

This comes after officials said he poached three black tail bucks, and left them on North Spit in March 2021. 

Troopers said this is the rifle he used to kill the deer.

Troopers said all three deer were shot in the head at close range after being blinded by a spotlight or a headlight. 

The man who discovered the carcasses and reported the crime said he's happy it was solved. He said the deer would've been a valuable hunting resource, with each one filling it's own freezer. 

 

