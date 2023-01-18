North Bend murder suspect may be unfit to stand trial; Coos County D.A. contests finding

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A North Bend man who in 2021 allegedly killed four people and kidnapped a woman, taking her as far as Wisconsin, may be unfit to stand trial due to mental issues. However, the Coos County District Attorney’s Office is trying to reverse this decision.

Oen Evans Nicholson, 32 stands accused of a dozen counts of first-degree murder, as well as several hit-and-run, reckless endangerment and first-degree kidnapping charges. According to officials, on the morning of June 18, 2021, Nicholson, then 30, allegedly killed his father, Charles Nicholson, 83, at the RV campground near the Mill Casino in North Bend, stole his father's pickup truck, hit and killed Anthony Oyster, 74, and hit his wife Linda Oyster, 73, who later died of her injuries. Minutes later, police were called to a shooting at Herbal Choices Marijuana Dispensary, where they said they found Jennifer Davidson, 47, dead. Nicholson then reportedly made his way to the Gateway Mall parking lot in Springfield, where he kidnapped Laura Johnson, 34, who was on her lunch break at Cabela's. Officials said Nicholson forced Johnson to drive him north. But he later turned himself in to Wisconsin authorities.

Nicholson’s trial was scheduled for March 2023. However, after he requested permission to fire his public defenders and represent himself, the Coos County District Attorney ordered hearings to determine his competency to do so. Court documents show this investigation led to evaluations of Nicholson’s mental status, which in turn revealed that he is not able to aid and assist in his own defense. Nicholson was committed to the Oregon State Hospital in October 2022.

A psychological evaluation filed in the morning of January 17, 2023, found that Nicholson is still unfit to stand trial. By state law, Nicholson can spend up to 3 years at OSH before a final determination on whether he can be held for trial is made.

Court documents show the Coos County D.A. filed several motions and notices after the Jan. 17 evaluation was filed. According to court documents, the D.A. has filed a motion to contest the evaluations’ findings that the defendant is not able to assist on his own defense, as well as a separate motion to authorize involuntary medication for Nicholson to restore his competency to stand trial or otherwise reconsider the earlier evaluations’ findings. If the D.A.’s motions are granted, Nicholson may face trial this year.

The Coos County District Attorney declined to comment on the court proceedings or the recently-filed motions.