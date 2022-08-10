North Bend police dog finds burglary suspect in storage unit

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A man who allegedly broke through drywall and hid in a storage unit attic was apprehended with the help of a K-9 unit Wednesday morning, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said.
The CCSO says deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary in progress at a storage unit facility at 68512 Highway 101 in North Bend at about 8:46 a.m. on August 10. According to the CCSO, employees told deputies they had seen a man breaking into storage units on security camera footage. The suspect allegedly gained access to an attic area and broke through drywall on several units.
Deputies requested a police dog unit to assist the search for the suspect. Deputies say that after narrowing their search to a particular storage unit, the police dog and handler were sent in. The K-9 unit was able to sniff out the suspect, who deputies say was hiding under several blankets and clothes.
The suspect, identified as William Landon Michael, 30, of Roseburg, was arrested on counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, and outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court on unrelated charges. The damage to drywall and the building was estimated at over $2,500, officials say.