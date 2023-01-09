North Bend sewer overflow near Pony Creek Slough fixed

 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS UNTIL 7 PM THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt, with gusts 35 kt. Winds will
gradually ease this evening, with south to southeast winds 15 to
25 kt later tonight through Tuesday night. Seas 13 to 15 ft
tonight, then 10 to 12 ft for Tuesday.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater to Florence, from
shore out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening. Small Craft
Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

...BUILDING SEAS AND POTENTIALLY STRONG WIND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...

The active weather pattern of the past few days will continue
through much of the week. Another strong low pressure system is
expected to settle over the eastern Pacific Wednesday through
Thursday. Gale force wind gusts to 45 kt are likely over the
outer waters beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing through
Thursday evening. There is a low probability of storm force gusts
over the outer waters Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Elevated sea conditions are also expected to impact the waters.
Combined seas to 20 feet are forecast to develop over the outer
waters early Thursday and peak near 25 feet Thursday afternoon. Seas
around 20 feet are likely in the inner waters, including bar entrances,
with potential breakers 25 to 30 feet.

Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions. Coastal
bar navigation will be extremely difficult.

North Bend sewer overflow near Pony Creek Slough fixed

North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A disconnected waste line spewed more than 30,000 gallons of raw sewage into the Pony Creek Slough before being fixed and cleaned up, according to North Bend city officials.

According to city officials, the North bend Wastewater Department is undertaking a project at Pump Station 3 which involves a temporary pump system to bypass the wastewater around the station. Officials said that on January 2 at about 11 a.m., maintenance crews responded to reports of sewage flowing into Pony Creek Slough near the pump station. Crews said they found that the bypass system’s discharge line had disconnected itself during a run cycle, spewing about 30,000 gallons in total of raw sewage onto the ground and into the slough.

City officials said maintenance crews leapt into action, reconnecting the discharge line and posting warning signs nearby. Afterwards, they worked to remove as much wastewater debris as possible, rinsed hard surfaces with water, and cleaned up affected areas with hydrated lime. North Bend officials said the city has taken the necessary steps to stop the line from disconnecting again, and has reported the incident to regulatory agencies.

