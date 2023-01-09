North Bend sewer overflow near Pony Creek Slough fixed

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A disconnected waste line spewed more than 30,000 gallons of raw sewage into the Pony Creek Slough before being fixed and cleaned up, according to North Bend city officials.
According to city officials, the North bend Wastewater Department is undertaking a project at Pump Station 3 which involves a temporary pump system to bypass the wastewater around the station. Officials said that on January 2 at about 11 a.m., maintenance crews responded to reports of sewage flowing into Pony Creek Slough near the pump station. Crews said they found that the bypass system’s discharge line had disconnected itself during a run cycle, spewing about 30,000 gallons in total of raw sewage onto the ground and into the slough.
City officials said maintenance crews leapt into action, reconnecting the discharge line and posting warning signs nearby. Afterwards, they worked to remove as much wastewater debris as possible, rinsed hard surfaces with water, and cleaned up affected areas with hydrated lime. North Bend officials said the city has taken the necessary steps to stop the line from disconnecting again, and has reported the incident to regulatory agencies.