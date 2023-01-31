North Bend terminates agreement with Coos County Airport District

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM
PST THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 8
seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected. For the Gale Watch, seas 13 to 18 ft at 12 seconds and
south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM Wednesday to 10 PM PST
Thursday. Gale Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM
PST THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 8
seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected. For the Gale Watch, seas 13 to 18 ft at 12 seconds and
south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM Wednesday to 10 PM PST
Thursday. Gale Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

North Bend terminates agreement with Coos County Airport District

  • 0
North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- The city of North Bend has cancelled its intergovernmental agreement with the Coos County Airport District, casting doubt on the CCAD’s ability to continue serving the North Bend community from the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport.

According to David Milliron, the North Bend City Manager, they City Council voted 7-0 at its January 24 business meeting to cancel an existing intergovernmental agreement between North Bend and the Coos County Airport District that had existed since January 2013. Milliron also said the City Council has provided 90 days for the CCAD to negotiate a new agreement with the city, or to secure other services to help it meet its security obligations.

Relations between the City of North Bend and the CCAD have appeared strained since at least April 2022, when the City Administrator alleges a false police report was filed. The CCAD says the report was not false, but rather part of a regular exercise mandated by the Transportation Security Administration meant to test the response times of local law enforcement – an exercise that the CCAD alleges was agreed upon within the intergovernmental agreement.

In a statement, David Milliron said North Bend Police Chief Gary McCullough has frequently informed the CCAD of the North Bend Police Department’s lack of staff to guarantee the required response time to a TSA request at the airport. According to Milliron, the City of North Bend recognizes the importance of air service to the local and regional economy, and is committed to helping CCAD’s effort to expand air travel and services in North Bend. However, CCAD officials have previously stated that the now-terminated agreement is necessary to keep funding several of its operations, including the air traffic control tower, efforts to attract pilots and airlines, and its ability to host several community events.

Tags

Recommended for you