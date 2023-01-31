North Bend terminates agreement with Coos County Airport District

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- The city of North Bend has cancelled its intergovernmental agreement with the Coos County Airport District, casting doubt on the CCAD’s ability to continue serving the North Bend community from the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport.

According to David Milliron, the North Bend City Manager, they City Council voted 7-0 at its January 24 business meeting to cancel an existing intergovernmental agreement between North Bend and the Coos County Airport District that had existed since January 2013. Milliron also said the City Council has provided 90 days for the CCAD to negotiate a new agreement with the city, or to secure other services to help it meet its security obligations.

Relations between the City of North Bend and the CCAD have appeared strained since at least April 2022, when the City Administrator alleges a false police report was filed. The CCAD says the report was not false, but rather part of a regular exercise mandated by the Transportation Security Administration meant to test the response times of local law enforcement – an exercise that the CCAD alleges was agreed upon within the intergovernmental agreement.

In a statement, David Milliron said North Bend Police Chief Gary McCullough has frequently informed the CCAD of the North Bend Police Department’s lack of staff to guarantee the required response time to a TSA request at the airport. According to Milliron, the City of North Bend recognizes the importance of air service to the local and regional economy, and is committed to helping CCAD’s effort to expand air travel and services in North Bend. However, CCAD officials have previously stated that the now-terminated agreement is necessary to keep funding several of its operations, including the air traffic control tower, efforts to attract pilots and airlines, and its ability to host several community events.