North Bend's Liberty Theater named to national historic registry

  • Updated
  • 0
Coos County courthouse

NORTH BEND, Ore. – A Coos County movie theater has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, according to state parks and recreation officials.

State officials said that the Liberty Theater in North Bend is among the latest entries to the national registry, with Oregon’s State Advisory Committee on History Preservation recommending its nomination in February 2023 and the National Park Service accepting the nomination last month.

The theater, located on the southern end of downtown North Bend, was built in 1924 and features a Moorish-inspired design with such details as incised stucco treatments, decorated copper domes and arched entry openings, state parks officials said.

Oregon State Parks officials said that the theater served as a vital community hub during the 1920s and 1930s. A sound system installed in 1929 marked the beginning of “talkie” films for the theater, parks officials said.

State officials said the Liberty theater continued showing motion pictures until 1954, and since 1959 has housed a local community theater group known as Little Theater on the Bay. An extensive restoration effort began in 2015, parks officials said.

The state said that properties listed in the national historic registry are recognized as significant on a national, state, or community level, and are eligible for federal and state tax benefits. The designation is considered in the planning of federal or federally-assisted projects, state officials said. State parks officials said that properties with the designation also qualify for historic preservation grants and leniency in building code requirements.

More information about the national historic registry and recent Oregon listings can be found online.

