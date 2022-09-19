North Carolina man sentenced to federal prison for online sexual exploitation of Oregon child

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Greensboro, North Carolina man has been sentenced to federal prison for exploiting an Oregon child over several social media apps, the Oregon District of the United States Attorney’s Office reports.
According to court documents, Andrew Thomas Tager, then 28, began communicating with a then-10-year-old Oregon child. Authorities said Tager posed as a female employee of Musical.ly, a social media application now known as TikTok. Documents show Tager encouraged the child to participate in a fictional program where the child could earn special privileges by sending the “employee” photos and videos of herself.
Authorities say Tager would direct the victim to produce and send pornographic photos and videos of herself using Kik Messenger, another instant messaging mobile application. They add that Tager would instruct the victim on how to pose and move, what she should wear, what props she should use, and how long the videos would be. Court documents say Tager threatened to release the photos and videos to others if the child stopped sending them.
Court documents said that when the child’s parents found the photos and videos on her phone, they immediately reported the conduct to law enforcement. After a lengthy investigation carried out by the Portland FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force with assistance from the North Bend Police Department, Tager was arrested in May of 2019 and charged with production of child pornography and attempted production of child pornography.
According to authorities, Tager pleaded guilty on June 6 2022. A judge sentenced him to 16 years and three months in federal prison, as well as 15 years of supervised release. Authorities say Tager must also register as a sex offender.