North Eugene High School students hosting prom dress giveaway on April 15

EUGENE, Ore. – Prom season is rapidly approaching, and for those in need of a dress an opportunity awaits this Saturday.
The costs of going to prom can be an expensive proposition. Prom tickets, dinner, a tux, a dress, and shoes can all add up mighty quick. With this in mind, students at North Eugene High School have an opportunity to help out those looking forward to their prom.
North Eugene High School’s Key Club is hosting a prom dress giveaway on April 15, with more than 300 dresses available that have been donated by Abby’s Closet, a Portland charity.
The giveaway will be happening from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at North Eugene High School on Silver Lane. Any student from the Eugene-Springfield community can pick up a dress for free, the students said.