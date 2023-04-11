 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...


* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible.

* WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation if left unprotected.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

North Eugene High School students hosting prom dress giveaway on April 15

  • Updated
  • 0
North Eugene Prom Dress Giveaway

EUGENE, Ore. – Prom season is rapidly approaching, and for those in need of a dress an opportunity awaits this Saturday.

The costs of going to prom can be an expensive proposition.  Prom tickets, dinner, a tux, a dress, and shoes can all add up mighty quick.  With this in mind, students at North Eugene High School have an opportunity to help out those looking forward to their prom.

North Eugene High School’s Key Club is hosting a prom dress giveaway on April 15, with more than 300 dresses available that have been donated by Abby’s Closet, a Portland charity.

The giveaway will be happening from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at North Eugene High School on Silver Lane.  Any student from the Eugene-Springfield community can pick up a dress for free, the students said.

Tags

Recommended for you