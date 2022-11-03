North Korea keeps up its missile barrage with launch of ICBM

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Seas 18 to 23 ft at 12 seconds and winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A coastal jet will enhance winds Thursday night. Peak southerly winds appear to occur Thursday late evening through early Friday morning. Southwest to west gales return Friday evening and veer to northwest behind the front Friday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&