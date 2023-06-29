Northwest Community Credit Union hosting diaper drive for Lane County Diaper Bank

EUGENE, Ore. – A local credit union is collecting donations for the Lane County Diaper Bank at its locations in Albany, Cottage Grove, Eugene and Springfield.
Northwest Community Credit Union is currently collecting diaper donations for a drive that began on June 1 and continues through June 30. According to the National Diaper Bank Network, households that need diapers are on average short 50 diapers per month, and children in low-income families are more likely to suffer from diaper need.
"A lot of people, they need lots of diapers," said Gary Brodkorb, branch manager for Northwest Community Credit Union. "And the people most impacted are the lower income folks that don't have the resources to make the purchases. This gives them another outlet to obtain those products."
Brodkorb said the Lane County Diaper Bank has been around since 2019, and this is the third year that the credit union has been involved in the diaper drive. This year, all five Lane County branches have had just over 5,000 diapers donated in the past month, a number that’s down from previous years.
Brodkorb said that the branches compete for the most donations, and the branch that achieves that feat gets to choose a team member to throw the first pitch at a Eugene Emeralds baseball game in August. As of June 28, the Main Street branch in Springfield is leading the contest, he said.
The Lane County Diaper Bank is a nonprofit organization that gives out more than 13,000 diapers every month to homeless shelters, food pantries, family service agencies, and faith-based community organizations. The Diaper Bank always accepts unused disposable diapers, clean and good condition cloth diapers either new or used, and sealed packages of wipes.
More information on the Lane County Diaper Bank can be found online.