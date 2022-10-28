Northwest Natural increases gas prices in response to inflation

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 3 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 14 to 16 ft at 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 5 to 10 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft at 14 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 AM PDT Saturday. Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM Saturday to 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&