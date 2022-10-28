 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO
3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 14 to 16 ft at 14 seconds. For the Small Craft
Advisory, northwest winds 5 to 10 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft at 14
seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 AM PDT Saturday. Small
Craft Advisory, from 11 AM Saturday to 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Northwest Natural increases gas prices in response to inflation

  • Updated
  • 0
Worker Checking Gauges on Natural Gas Tank
Bill Varie

EUGENE, Ore. -- Things are about to get more expensive for users of natural gas. Energy prices are on the rise, and now Northwest Natural is raising its rates in Oregon.

Starting in November, Northwest Natural and Cascade Natural Gas will raise their rates thanks to rising global energy prices and an unstable market. The president and CEO of Northwest Natural says the company understands the hardship people are going through right now. While bills will go up by about $28, the company is seeking to soften the blow by offering a temporary credit of $14 each month from November 1 through March 14, after which the credit will stop being offered.

However, for some folks who live on a fixed income like Sam Devereaux in Eugene, that might not be enough.

“I think that's Orwellian because I'm on a fixed income,” Devereaux said. “I'm retired and I'm living off my savings, and so I saved that money 20 years ago. It is an increase for me.”

Northwest Natural says the price increase is an adjustment for inflation, and customers will still be paying less than they did 15 years ago for their natural gas bills. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over a 15-year period the price of natural gas has increased by 66%. That is comparatively less than other items such as meats like bacon, which has increased by 102%. Some people are still worried because this is another issue on top of many struggles.

“I think that if money is tight, no matter when it is, if you’re forced to pay higher rates for gas then it’s gonna put a crimp in how they live,” said Larry Norris, a Eugene resident. “And so, I think it’s a tough time to be increasing your cost of gas to heat your home.”

Tags

