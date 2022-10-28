Northwest Natural increases gas prices in response to inflation

EUGENE, Ore. -- Things are about to get more expensive for users of natural gas. Energy prices are on the rise, and now Northwest Natural is raising its rates in Oregon.
Starting in November, Northwest Natural and Cascade Natural Gas will raise their rates thanks to rising global energy prices and an unstable market. The president and CEO of Northwest Natural says the company understands the hardship people are going through right now. While bills will go up by about $28, the company is seeking to soften the blow by offering a temporary credit of $14 each month from November 1 through March 14, after which the credit will stop being offered.
However, for some folks who live on a fixed income like Sam Devereaux in Eugene, that might not be enough.
“I think that's Orwellian because I'm on a fixed income,” Devereaux said. “I'm retired and I'm living off my savings, and so I saved that money 20 years ago. It is an increase for me.”
Northwest Natural says the price increase is an adjustment for inflation, and customers will still be paying less than they did 15 years ago for their natural gas bills. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over a 15-year period the price of natural gas has increased by 66%. That is comparatively less than other items such as meats like bacon, which has increased by 102%. Some people are still worried because this is another issue on top of many struggles.
“I think that if money is tight, no matter when it is, if you’re forced to pay higher rates for gas then it’s gonna put a crimp in how they live,” said Larry Norris, a Eugene resident. “And so, I think it’s a tough time to be increasing your cost of gas to heat your home.”