Northwood Christian Church relocating to new Springfield housing development

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 10 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...A multi-day stretch of dangerously hot temperatures. High temperatures rising into the 90s and 100s coupled with low temperatures only dropping into the 60s and low 70s will produce a major heat risk for much of the region. * WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 10 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon or wa211.org in Washington &&